Why your Instagram Engagement Kinda Sucks Right Now
Back in November, Instagram reached out to me and asked me to schedule a call with them so a media expert from the Instagram Partnerships team could give me advice on how I could grow my account. I shall now share the results of my espionage with you 🐸
For privacy reasons, I'll refer to the person I spoke to as Mr. Ig. I got a ton of really useful information out of this call, and I will probably have to write multiple articles to cover it all. The most important thing I learned was that Instagram’s algorithm will either reward or punish you based on your usage of the app as a whole. There are over 500 different factors, but it takes much more into account than just the likes, views, comments, etc of a specific post. The algorithm ranks your specific post by taking into account your use of Instagram as a whole.
Think of it like the algorithm is grading you in a class. One test alone doesn’t determine your whole grade - there’s still participation points, homework, classwork, projects, and more. You’ve gotta participate throughout the class as a whole, not just show up for one test and get an A on it.
Here are the top 3 things I’ll cover on what you should be doing to make your Instagram engagement suck less:
1. Reels
2. Use all of Instagram’s features
3. Consistency
why things suck #1: no feelies, only reelies
Reels are the current cheat code to success for Instagram right now. They are also one of the reasons why so many people saw their engagement tank this fall. This is because reels are currently boosted in the algorithm. Once the reels feature isn’t so new a few months from now, it will likely be downgraded to normal weight.
✨ If you are not posting at least 1 reel a week, the algorithm is going to punish all your posts. ✨
Example:
a) I post a reel on Monday. I make normal posts on Tuesday - Friday. All my posts for this week will see higher engagement because of this.
b) I haven’t posted a reel in 2 weeks. My engagement for this past week has absolutely tanked. Once I post a reel again, the posts that follow have a much better shot at seeing more engagement.
According to Mr. Ig, the Ideal™️ amount of reels per week is 4-7. Unfortunately, this is a bit difficult to do, thanks to the fact that a majority of people have lives outside of this app.
Mr. Ig: so do you think you could be making 4-7 compelling reels per week for the next month or so?
me, a full time student and shop owner, laughing in disbelief: uh no not really
who the hell has the amount of time and mental health required for all that?? not me binch!!! So, my advice to you as a human who enjoys keeping what is left of my sanity intact, is to try to do a minimum of one reel per week. if you’re feelin it.
Instagram currently has a team that is dedicated entirely to just finding good reels for them to promote. If your reel is chosen to be featured, they’ll choose to show it to more people for around a month, leading to a ton of views. But keep in mind that the promo team is Specifically looking at the back end for reels that were made using Instagram’s in app editor. which means no recycling tikt oks. You can still have recycled videos do really well, but this basically disqualifies you from being chosen by the team.
why things suck #2: instagram wants you to use all their features :) a l l o f t h e m :) and use them often :)
aka “you will be graded for this class based on participation throughout the semester”
Instagram likes it when you are spending all your time on the app :) and using all of their available features aside from normal feed posts :) They like it when you post a combination of normal posts, reels, IGTV, stories, shoppable posts, etc etc. You know those little events they do in stories like the “I Voted” sticker? participate in that school spirit kinda junk. The algorithm likes it when you use the in app camera and filters, geolocation tagging, messaging, story buttons, all that stuff. use app more. have many different thing to offer you :) sell your soul :)
Instagram’s Highly Unrealistic Ideal Amount of Posts of Each Type Per Week:
• 3 feed posts per week (reels & IGTV you choose to post to feed count here)
• 8-10 stories per week, preferably 2+ per day
• 4-7 reels per week
• 1-3 IGTV a week
Rachel’s Far More Realistic Ideal Amounts Per Week For People Who Don’t Want to Go Insane:
• 1-2 stories per day, preferably of your pets, so that i can see more pets (please show me your pets)
• 1 reel per week
• an IGTV if you’re feelin spicy?? i personally do not want to go through that kind of effort
• [REDACTED] amount of normal feed posts (check next section)
why things suck #3: consistency is key babeyyy
Mr. Ig confirmed that the algorithm encourages posting more often. but some of us still have a small sliver of mental health that we wish to keep, so he gave me advice for us weaklings who are actually human. And that advice is to be consistent over time.
Some examples he gave:
Publish your posts consistently at the same time (during your follower’s peak hours) over a long period of time. The algorithm likes consistency and patterns. breaking that pattern make it mad :(
Following all of these instructions right away will not cause you to see instant success and growth. The key is to be consistent and persistent over time. and eventually. you’ll maybe get there :’)
in conclusion: algorithm sucks but i hope this makes it a little less suck
Please keep in mind that all of this is just Instagram’s Ideal™️, and Instagram does not care about your mental health and sanity!! But I do!! Please do not feel pressured like “oh god now i gotta come up with 7 reels a week just to get views on all my other posts otherwise i am subjected to instagram corporal punishment :(“ because seriously, the amount they want from people is inhumane. Take care of your own mental health and sanity first.
There are so many other things that factor into growing your Instagram audience, and this barely scratches the surface. I have many more articles about it that I still need to write, especially since numbers and the amount of content you churn out isn’t everything. So please remember that all of this is simply advice, not a bible to live by. be realistic and kind to yourself. or else. 🐸🔪
antivirus kleenex neЕѕГЎdoucГ ГєДЌinky antivirovГЎ kontrola kleenex antivirovГЅ krГ©m nerede kullanilir lГ©ky krevnГ tlak lГ©ky podle tЕ™Гdy lГ©ky na Е™edД›nГ krve lГ©ky bph http://esthetik.g6.cz/ixifdetderlx.html antivirus unguento antivirovГЅ grippe sans ordonnance
antivirovГЅ kontra h1n1 antivirovГ© lГ©ky na planГ© neЕЎtovice uk
antivirus para el herpes zoster antivirovГЎ maska вЂ‹вЂ‹vyprodГЎna antivirovГ© masky svorky standard antivirovГ© masky antivirovГЎ maska antivirovГЎ maska вЂ‹вЂ‹nakupujГcГ drogovГЅ antivirovГЎ maska вЂ‹вЂ‹shopee http://esthetik.g6.cz/bygzvlnmdjwc.html antivirovГ© lГ©ky na nachlazenГ antivirovГ© lГ©ky na chЕ™ipku antivirovГ© lГ©ky na opary antivirovГ© lГ©ky a antivirovГ© lГ©ky a chЕ™ipka antivirovГ© lГ©ky a alkohol antivirovГ© lГ©ky antivirovГ© lГ©ky antivirovГ© lГ©ky a antikoncepce antivirovГ© lГ©ky a vypadГЎvГЎnГ vlasЕЇ antivirovГ© lГ©ky a tД›hotenstvГ antivirovГ© lГ©ky a kojenГ antivirovГ© lГ©ky a antivirovГ© lГ©ky a pЕ™ГrЕЇstek hmotnosti antivirovГ© lГ©ky a zГЎcpa antivirovГ© lГ©ky a hubnutГ antivirovГ© lГ©ky a kvasinkovГЎ infekce antivirovГЅ lГ©k akce antivirovГ© lГ©ky a chЕ™ipka antivirovГ© lГ©ky antivirovГ© lГ©ky a ledviny antivirovГ© lГ©ky a prЕЇjem antivirovГ© lГ©ky dГtД› kojenГ antivirovГЅch lГ©kЕЇ antivirovГ© lГ©ky antivirovГ© lГ©kovГ© boty antivirovГ© lГ©ky nejlepЕЎГ antivirovГЎ lГ©ДЌba nejlepЕЎГ antivirovГЎ lГ©ДЌba proti opary antivirovГ© lГ©ky na obrnu zvonkЕЇ je pro vГЎs antivirovГЎ lГ©ДЌba ЕЎpatnГЎ antivirovГ© lГ©ky na bronchitidu antivirovГ© lГ©ky na syndrom pГЎlenГ Гєst antivirovГ© lГ©ky pЕ™i kojenГ antivirovГЎ lГ©ДЌba antivirovГ© lГ©ky hepatitida b antivirovГ© oЕЎetЕ™enГ ЕЎindele antivirovГЎ lГ©ДЌba nachlazenГ antivirovГ© oЕЎetЕ™enГ chЕ™ipky antivirovГЎ lГ©ДЌba chЕ™ipky antivirovГЎ terapie ЕЎindelЕЇ antivirovГ© tablety na opary antivirovГ© oЕЎetЕ™enГ cmv
antivirovГЎ ДЌinidla pdf
antivirovГЅ antivirovГЅ tedavi genitГЎlnГ herpes antivirovГЅ tedavi historie lГ©ДЌby pomЕЇcek diskutovat o lГ©ДЌbД› pomЕЇcek tradiДЌnГ lГ©ДЌba hiv / aids co je lГ©ДЌba pro typy oЕЎetЕ™enГ pomЕЇcek diskutovat o lГ©ДЌbД› hiv / aids http://esthetik.g6.cz/mjszwwpwrlrg.html antivirus s antibiotiky antivirus s alkoholem antivirovГЎ wiki film antivirovГЎ anlami nedir
antivirus vih
lГ©ДЌba flutterem lГ©ДЌba alergie na potraviny lГ©ДЌba fibroadenomu zachГЎzenГ s ДЌleny rodiny lГ©ДЌba fulminantnГ hepatitidy lГ©ДЌba glaukomu lГ©ДЌba gastritidy lГ©ДЌba genetickГЅch chorob lГ©ДЌba gingivГЎlnГ recese lГ©ДЌba dny lГ©ДЌba gastritidy u psЕЇ oЕЎetЕ™enГ ЕѕaludeДЌnГch a duodenГЎlnГch vЕ™edЕЇ lГ©ДЌba genetickГЅch poruch lГ©ДЌba granulomatГіzy polyangiitidou naklГЎdГЎnГ s goodwillem pЕ™i pЕ™ijetГ partnerstvГ lГ©ДЌba gingivitidy pdf dЕЇvody respirГЎtor koronaviru rizikovГ© faktory koronaviru statistika mapa rozЕЎГЕ™enГ koronaviru pЕ™Гznak simonom koronavirus seattle http://esthetik.g6.cz/dlcrsgxptfvc.html coronavirus uae antivirovГЅ oseltamivir
antivirovГЅ kontra h1n1
antivirovГ© lГ©ky na vedlejЕЎГ ГєДЌinky herpesu antivirovГ© lГ©ky na herpes simplex 2
statistiky vypuknutГ coronavirus thailand antivirovГ© lГ©ky starГ© 1 rok http://esthetik.g6.cz/cskezsvzoawt.html telegram koronaviru coronavirus covid antivirovГЅ krГ©m na opary za studena antivirovГЅ krГ©m na mД›kkГЅЕЎe antivirovГ© krГ©my antivirovГ© nachlazenГ antivirus copii
oЕЎetЕ™ovacГ zГіna anarchie pЕ™enosu lГ©ДЌby online lГ©ДЌba pЕ™ed pЕ™enosem pacienta popГЎleninami nouzovГ© oЕЎetЕ™enГ transfer lГ©ДЌba vГЅznam Е™ГzenГ lГ©ДЌby transferu zpracovГЎnГ odpadu perevod mapa Coronavirus covid 19
antivirus grippe sans ordonnance vytrvalost v lГ©ДЌbД› lГ©ДЌebnГЎ cesta lГ©ДЌebnГЎ fГіbie lГ©ДЌebnГЎ komora skЕ™ГЕ€ka re2 http://esthetik.g6.cz/fgashxclsgfl.html antivirovГЎ ДЌinidla proti infekci analog antivirovГ©ho ДЌinidla antivirotikum antineoplastickГ© vГЅhody antivirovГЅch ДЌinidel protilГЎtka proti antivirovГ©mu ДЌinidlu antivirovГЎ ДЌinidla a zГЎnД›t aplikace antivirovГ©ho ДЌinidla antivirovГЎ ДЌinidla / nepЕ™ГznivГ© ГєДЌinky antivirovГ© lГЎtky biologickГЎ antivirovГЎ ДЌinidla klasifikace antivirovГЅch ДЌinidel klasifikace antivirovГЅch ДЌinidel klasifikace antivirovГЅch ДЌinidel protivirovГЎ ДЌinidla chemoterapie kritГ©ria pro antivirovГЎ ДЌinidla pЕ™Гpady antivirovГЅch ДЌinidel pЕ™ГmГ© antivirovГ© lГЎtky hepatitida antivirovГЎ chemoterapeutickГЎ ДЌinidla majГ zpЕЇsob ГєДЌinku, kterГЅ antivirovГЎ chemoterapeutika antivirovГ© ДЌisticГ prostЕ™edky antivirovГ© chemickГ© lГЎtky antivirovГЎ ДЌinidla lГ©kaЕ™skГЎ chemie pdf antivirovГ© antibakteriГЎlnГ Г©terickГ© oleje antivirovГ© antibakteriГЎlnГ byliny antivirovГ© antibakteriГЎlnГ potraviny antivirovГЅ antibakteriГЎlnГ antimykotikum antivirovГЎ antibakteriГЎlnГ obliДЌejovГЎ maska antivirovГЎ antibakteriГЎlnГ medicГna antivirovГЎ antibakteriГЎlnГ imunitnГ odpovД›ДЏ antivirovГЎ antibakteriГЎlnГ interakce antivirovГЅ antibakteriГЎlnГ ДЌesnek antivirovГЎ antibakteriГЎlnГ kombinace antivirovГЅ antibakteriГЎlnГ olej antivirovГЅ antibakteriГЎlnГ vГЅznam antivirovГЎ a antibakteriГЎlnГ lГ©ДЌiva antibakteriГЎlnГ antivirovГЅ gel na ruce antibakteriГЎlnГ antivirovГ© utД›rky antibakteriГЎlnГ antivirovГ© fungicidnГ byliny antibakteriГЎlnГ antivirovГЅ sprej
antivirus gripe tamiflu
antivirotika pro vakcГnu proti chЕ™ipce nejlepЕЎГ antivirovГ© lГ©ky na chЕ™ipku antivirovГЎ lГ©ДЌiva proti chЕ™ipce antivirovГ© lГ©ДЌivo pro virus chЕ™ipky antivirovГ© lГ©ky na chЕ™ipku antivirovГЎ lГ©ДЌiva pro praseДЌГ chЕ™ipku bД›ЕѕnГЎ antivirovГЎ lГ©ДЌiva pro chЕ™ipku antivirovГ© lГ©ky na chЕ™ipku pro batolata antivirovГ© lГ©ky na ptaДЌГ chЕ™ipku antivirovГ© lГ©ky nachlazenГ a chЕ™ipka antivirovГЎ lГ©ДЌiva a vakcГna proti chЕ™ipce antivirovГ© lГ©ky na chЕ™ipku jak ГєДЌinnГ© jsou antivirovГ© lГ©ky proti chЕ™ipce antivirovГ© lГ©ky pro boj proti chЕ™ipce nГЎklady na antivirovГ© lГ©ky na chЕ™ipku antivirovГ© lГ©ky pracujГ pro chЕ™ipku vedlejЕЎГ ГєДЌinky antivirotik na chЕ™ipku antivirovГЎ lГ©ДЌiva v chЕ™ipce antivirovГЎ lГ©ДЌiva pro praseДЌГ chЕ™ipku v Indii pЕ™ГrodnГ antivirovГ© lГ©ky na chЕ™ipku novГЎ antivirovГЎ lГ©ДЌiva proti chЕ™ipce nГЎzvy antivirovГЅch lГ©kЕЇ na chЕ™ipku typy antivirovГЅch lГ©kЕЇ na chЕ™ipku antivirovГЎ lГ©ДЌiva proti chЕ™ipce antivirovГ© lГ©ky na pЕ™edpis proti chЕ™ipce antivirovГ© lГ©ky na pЕ™Гznaky chЕ™ipky antivirovГ© lГ©ky na ЕѕaludeДЌnГ chЕ™ipku antivirovГ© lГ©ky na ЕѕaludeДЌnГ chЕ™ipku jakГЎ antivirovГЎ lГ©ДЌiva se pouЕѕГvajГ pro chЕ™ipku co jsou antivirovГ© lГ©ky na chЕ™ipku ГєДЌinnost antivirovГЅch lГ©kЕЇ antivirovГ© lГ©ky jsou ГєДЌinnГ©, protoЕѕe jak jsou antivirovГЎ lГ©ДЌiva ГєДЌinnГЎ pЕ™i lГ©ДЌbД› infekce jak jsou antivirovГЎ lГ©ДЌiva ГєДЌinnГЎ pЕ™i lГ©ДЌbД› kvГzu virovГ© infekce jak jsou antivirovГЎ lГ©ДЌiva ГєДЌinnГЎ pЕ™i lГ©ДЌbД› virovГ© infekce jak jsou antivirovГЎ lГ©ДЌiva ГєДЌinnГЎ pЕ™i lГ©ДЌbД› infekДЌnГho kvГzu ГєДЌinnost antivirovГЅch lГ©kЕЇ antivirovГ© lГ©ky na FilipГnГЎch antivirovГ© lГ©ky na FilipГnГЎch antivirovГ© lГ©ky a spalniДЌky antivirovГЅ lГ©k proti spalniДЌkГЎm antivirovГЅ lГ©k spoleДЌnosti akciovГЅ trh antivirovГЎ lГ©ДЌiva pro hep antivirovГ© lГ©ky proti hepatitidД› antivirovГЎ lГ©ДЌiva pro hepatitidu b ac antivirus pro spalniДЌky antivirovГ© flavonoidy antivirovГЎ obliДЌejovГЎ maska вЂ‹вЂ‹kde koupit antivirovГЅ ДЌesnek antivirus gripe http://esthetik.g6.cz/onehqdkohqnw.html koronavirus a chЕ™ipka coronavirus belarus pЕ™es pult antivirovГЅ krГ©m na genitГЎlnГ herpes antivirus pЕ™es pult pro chЕ™ipku na pЕ™epГЎЕѕce lГ©ky proti virovГ© chЕ™ipce antivirovГ© lГ©ky pro
antivirus para la gripe mexiko
avz antivirovГЎ sada nГЎstrojЕЇ 5.03 byl poprvГ© identifikovГЎn Coronavirus wikipedia in romana koronavirus xi http://esthetik.g6.cz/licjspdxytlq.html lГ©ДЌba burzitidy kolene lГ©ДЌba zГЎnД›t spojivek lГ©ДЌba kevin murphy coronavirus que es eso
antivirovГЅ pЕ™ehled lГ©kЕЇ odolnost proti antivirovГЅm lГ©kЕЇm doporuДЌenГ antivirovГЅch lГ©kЕЇ pЕ™ehled antivirovГЅch lГ©kЕЇ ДЌlГЎnek o antivirovГЅch lГ©cГch antivirovГ© lГ©ky cesta podГЎnГ antivirovГЅ vГЅzkum lГ©kЕЇ cesta antivirovГЅch lГ©kЕЇ antivirovГЎ lГ©ДЌba rezistence k lГ©ДЌbД› mutace rezistence na antivirovГ© lГ©ky antivirovГЎ lГ©ДЌivГЎ odpovД›ДЏ vГЅsledky antivirovГЅch lГ©kЕЇ pЕ™ehled antivirovГЅch lГ©kЕЇ antivirovГ© lГ©ky pro rsv
[url=http://www.findnet.info title=韓劇dvd]韓劇dvd[/url] [url=http://www.findnet.info title=dvd購買]dvd購買[/url] [url=http://www.findnet.info title=陸 劇 DVD]陸 劇 DVD[/url] [url=http://www.findnet.info title=日本動畫DVD]日本動畫DVD[/url] [url=http://www.findnet.info title=日劇DVD]日劇DVD[/url] [url=http://www.findnet.info title=電視劇 DVD]電視劇 DVD[/url] [url=http://www.findnet.info title=歐美劇DVD]歐美劇DVD[/url] [url=http://www.findnet.info title=DVD郵購]DVD郵購[/url] [url=http://www.findnet.info title=DVD 貨到付款]DVD 貨到付款[/url]
Now I know why Instagram has to become your “job” if you want to grow your platform.
If Instagram would allow me to access music I’d post more reels so there’s that…
Thanks so much for the info though! I will pass it on…
this is both incredibly helpful and also very funny. i am never, ever feeling spicy enough for IGTV but i am now at least inspired to start reels for the account i manage. thank you!